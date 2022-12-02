Amachree advises government to develop traditional wrestling

FATHER of Tourism in Nigeria and former president, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Chief Mike Amachree, has called on the different tiers of government in the country to develop traditional wrestling.

Amachree, who said this in a chat with pressmen in Port Harcourt, insisted that it has become very important for government to develop traditional games like wrestling which he said as this will help the youths to be gainfully engaged, develop their personality as individuals, and help promote the culture and tradition of the people of Nigeria.

He also said that engaging youths in traditional wrestling will help reduce crimes in the society like kidnappings…