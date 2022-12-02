‘Bauchi identifies 2000 new cases of HIV, 98% linked to treatment’

Bauchi State Ministry of Health has revealed that it identified over 2,000 new cases of HIV of which over 98% of them were linked to treatment within the year alone.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe while addressing Journalists to mark the 2022 World AIDS Day saying, “this is the highest number of new cases detected in any year in the State, which was due to the dedication and new approaches deployed by our Staff and Partners”.

According to him, “These huge successes were a result of concerted efforts being put in place by the State and all the stakeholders. Importantly, the political will demonstrated by the Government of Bauchi…