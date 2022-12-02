Dates are delicious and nutritious fruits that grow on the date palm tree. They are widely consumed throughout the world and hold high value in many cultures and religions. Dates are highly nutritious. They are most often consumed dried and easily identified by their dry, bumpy skin. Dates are an excellent source of fibre, natural sugars, and many vitamins and minerals.

Widely known for their high fibre and sugar content, many people wonder whether there’s an ideal time to eat dates. According to Katey Davidson on Healthline, these are the best and worst times to eat dates.

Best time to eat dates

1. At breakfast

Dates can be an excellent way to add natural sweetness and fibre…