Count me out of govs stealing council allocation, Okowa tells Buhari

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has told President Muhammadu Buhari to count him out among governors believed to be stealing funds meant for local government areas as he said the state government supports councils in the state with N300 million every month to enable them to pay salaries and stay afloat.

In his reaction in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa, who is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it was unfortunate for the president to have made such a blanket statement.

The president had claimed that governors were tampering with…