Flutterwave collaborates with CeBIH on 2022 conference to secure payments ecosystem in Nigeria

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, partners with the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) to host the Annual Conference of CeBIH for 2022, towards growing and securing the payments ecosystem in Nigeria. The conference which holds in Lagos on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, promises to chart the course for combating fraud in payments. This collaboration shows a renewed commitment by Flutterwave to support conversations that create a safe and secure digital payments ecosystem for all Nigerians.

Formed in 2008, CeBIH seeks to achieve the primary objective of promoting electronic banking services in line with global practices by serving as a forum for…