How we spent Wike’s N200m donation for IDPs ― Asake

Labour Party’s Gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the N200 million donated by the River State Governor, Nyeson Wike for the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) in the state.

Recall, Wike who was in the state to canvass for support ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary as one of the presidential aspirants donated the sum of N200m for the IDPs in the state through his party.

However, the donation became controversial once the LP governorship candidate, Asake made his intention known to contest for the governorship ticket under the Labour Party.

Featuring in a political parley at…