Niger Republic awards Yobe Gov, Buni with National Honour

The President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, has conferred the award of Niger Republic’s National Honour, on Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

A statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Yobe State Governor disclosed that the letter of approval was presented by Mr. Boucary Sani Malam Chaibou, Depute National, Second Deputy Speaker ECOWAS Parliament to Governor Buni.

Boucary said the President of Niger Republic approved the award in appreciation of Buni’s contribution to building relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

He said the National Honour awarded to the governor was in conformity with the…