NITDA engages Imo State ICT stakeholders on digitisation, entrepreneurship evolution

The National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Office of Digital Economy and e–Governance, Imo State Government has organised ICT Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum in Owerri, Imo State.

This is in NITDA’s continuous drive towards fostering national development through efficient Information Technology (IT) governance in Nigeria, coupled with the growing need of the Digital Economy Ecosystem.

The engagement amongst other objectives is to establish sustainable collaborations and consistent channels for feedback and the exchange of ideas as well as share with stakeholders NITDA’s vision, regulatory instruments for national development, and the journey so…