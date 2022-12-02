NJC sets up 15 committees to investigate 15 Judges over alleged misconduct

The National Judicial Council (NJC) have set up 15 committees to investigate allegations of misconduct against Judicial officers of the Federal and State Courts.

The decision of the council, reached at the end of its 99th meeting, was a sequel to the submission of recommendations of three Preliminary Complaint Assessment Committees which considered 66 petitions forwarded to them by the council from all over the Federation.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Director of Information of the NJC, Mr Soji Oye said, the council however dismissed the petitions against 51 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State High Courts for either lack of merit, being sub-judice,…