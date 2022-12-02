Oyo govt seeks old students’ support to enhance education sector 

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Abiodun Abduraheem urged old students to support the government’s strides in enhancing the education sector by constantly giving back to their alma mater.

Abduraheem made this call while inaugurating a block of six classrooms renovated by the 1988 set of the Old Student Association of Orogun Grammar School, Orogun, Ibadan, in the school premises.

Represented by staff in the ministry, Mr Ibrahim Afeez, the commissioner said it was preposterous for anyone to believe that government alone can fund education.

Aside from the support of old students, Abduraheem said the government is perpetually open to support and…