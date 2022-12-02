The 2023 budget controversy – Tribune Online

QUESTIONS are being asked about the questionable insertions into the 2023 budget. The alleged insertion of fraudulent figures into the budget proposals submitted by some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are said to amount to N423.8bn. During the budget defence process, the affected MDAs claimed ignorance of the curious amounts of money that were allegedly inserted into their proposals, a development which federal lawmakers adjudged to be gross abuse of the budgeting process. For instance, officials of the Ministries of Defence, Power and Humanitarian Affairs as well as the National Universities Commission (NUC) clearly dissociated themselves from certain estimates…