Why PDP will get votes of Nigerians ― Delta chieftains

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Monday Onyeme, Chairman Delta North Campaign Committee of the party, Elder Moses Iduh, and others have given reasons why Nigerians will vote for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing prospective voters at Ndokwa West on Thursday, during the ongoing Ward-to-Ward Campaign of the party, Chief Onyeme and others who spoke, stated that the PDP is fielding Nigerians of good track records who will work for the masses as candidates for the elections.

Chief Onyeme said, “Nigerians know us, that is, the candidates of the PDP, they are aware that from our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, our…