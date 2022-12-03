British lawyer tells London court: There is industrial-scale corruption in Nigeria

A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday that the trial would reveal corruption “on an industrial scale” not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers, Reuters has reported.

The case stems from a contract for a gas project awarded by Nigeria in 2010 to a company called Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID).

The gas processing facility never materialised for reasons that are disputed. After years of legal wrangling, a London-based arbitration tribunal said in 2017 that Nigeria had not fulfilled its side of the contract and should pay P&ID $6.6 billion in compensation.

With…