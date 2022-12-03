Delta PDP guber candidate calls on Nigerians to vote out APC in 2023

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori has described the seven and half years rule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a nightmare for Nigerians, declaring that the party must be voted out of power next year.

He spoke at the weekend when he took his campaigning to the electoral wards in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State. Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, said opportunities promised to create vast job opportunities if elected governor in 2023.

He absolved PDP from the current high level of unemployment being experienced by the majority of Nigerians due to APC’s…