DSS boss talks tough against enemies of the state

The Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Y M Bichi, on Saturday, vowed that the Service would deal ruthlessly with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the state, saying that “enough is enough”.

Alhaji Bichi, handed down the warning at the graduation ceremony of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

The head of the nation’s secret police warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the nation.

He said, “Security is a whole-of-society-approach, hence the need for members of the…