El-rufai has only one house in Kaduna ―​​Senator Sani 

Senator Uba Sani Kaduna Central and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Nasir El-rufai is a very prudent public servant he had come across.

This was even as he said as a human being, the governor must have made mistakes while governing the affairs of the state.

He made this known while featuring in the ongoing political engagement with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council on Saturday.

According to him, El-rufai had only one house before he became the governor and I want to make it clear he is still the owner of that house. He is the most prudent public servant that I have come across.

While…