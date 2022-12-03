I faced many challenges trying to get into and make it in Nollywood —Actress Remilekun

Fast-rising actress and producer, ADEBOYE VICTORIA REMILEKUN, gives insight into her journey into the Nigerian movie industry in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA. Excerpts:

 

How would you describe your upbringing? 

Growing up for me wasn’t a bed of roses. It wasn’t easy, it was rough and tough. I won’t like to go into the details but I give all glory to God Almighty for everything.

 

Tell us about your background and your education?

I was born and brought up in Abeokuta, Ogun State. I’m the first daughter in a family of six. I studied Mass Communication at Ibadan Polytechnic.

 

What inspired you to take up a career in acting? 

My passion, talent and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

