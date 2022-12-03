Ibadan traders win gifts, as Mottainai, Oyo Govt. ‘Recyclables for Reward Drive’ recover 2 tonnes of waste

Oyo State Government waste management consultant, Mottainai Recycling on Friday, rewarded traders at Bodija market, Ibadan, with gifts during the 3rd edition of “Recyclables for Rewards” drive held in Ibadan, recovering Two tonnes of recyclables.

According to the Special Adviser on Environmental matters, Engr. Ademola Aderinto, the exercise, which is an Oyo State Government initiative is aimed at creating awareness among traders and residents to segregate their waste at source and recover as many plastics before it enters into the water bodies and landfills.

He said that the event showcases the economic and social benefits of recycling, adding that “the event is aimed at…