Is this stroke? – Tribune Online

My younger sister has been complaining of some weakness in her left upper arm for some time now. I want to know if this is a stroke? She is 50 years old and hypertensive but currently on medication.

Tijani (by SMS)

A stroke is caused by the loss of blood flow to the brain which damages tissues within the brain. Symptoms of a stroke show up in the body parts controlled by the damaged areas of the brain. The sooner a person having a stroke gets care, the better their outcome is likely to be. For this reason, it’s helpful to know the signs of a stroke so you can act quickly. Stroke symptoms can include; paralysis,…