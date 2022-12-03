NANS demands apology, compensation from Aisha Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded an apology and compensation from the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari to Aminu Adamu, a final-year student of the Federal University, Dutse said to be unjustly victimised by the First Lady over a tweet.

NANS in a statement by its Ogun State Chairman of Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, on Saturday in Abuja, said the arrest and detention of Adamu for almost two weeks on the orders of the First Lady was an abuse of power.

Recall that Adamu, 24, was arrested by the police in Dutse for allegedly publishing a defamatory statement on his Twitter handle against Mrs Buhari.

After nearly two…