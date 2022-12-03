SMEDAN empowers 90 artisans with working equipment in Bauchi

In continuation of its empowerment Programme to promote small-scale enterprises, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has empowered 90 artisans with working equipment in Bauchi state.

The Agency had earlier on given a 5-day advanced training to the artisans selected from across the state based on their trades and skills before resettling them with the working equipment to enable them to be self-reliant.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the training and resettlement exercise held in Bauchi on Friday, the Director General of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya, said that the gesture was to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in a most practical…