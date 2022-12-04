52-year-old woman sets parents, aged 85 and 80, ablaze

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drugging and setting ablaze of an 85 -year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, by their 52-year-old biological daughter.

The old man was pronounced dead at the hospital where they were rushed to, while the wife has remained unconscious.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to Tribune Online.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday at City Gate Estate in the Lusada area of Okokomaiko, along the Lagos – Badagry Expressway.

It was gathered that 52-year-old Aleremolen Izokpu sedated her parents 85-year-old Pa Michael Izokou…