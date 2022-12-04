Aminu Muhammed apologises to Aisha Buhari after regaining freedom

A final year student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Muhammed Adamu has apologised to the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari after regaining freedom from detention.

Recall that Adamu was arrested by the police in Dutse for allegedly publishing a defamatory statement on his Twitter handle against Mrs Buhari.

After spending almost two weeks in detention and allegedly being subjected to torture, he was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Suleja prison before he was released on Friday after the First Lady withdraw the case against him.

He has…