Buhari lays foundation for new ECOWAS headquarters

President Muhammadu Buhari led a high-powered delegation of African leaders on Sunday to perform a ground-breaking ceremony of the new China-aided the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) headquarters building in Abuja.

Buhari in his statement at the event noted: “that today is a great day for the Sub-Regional Organisation.”

He said it is also a great day for China-ECOWAS Partnership as the community has waited for this day, since the 10th of July, 2019, when ECOWAS and the Peoples’ Republic of China signed an implementation agreement for this diplomatic gift to the West African States and this no doubt represents China’s commitment to our sub-regional…