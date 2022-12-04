Gov Emmanuel reiterates resolve to complete projects in Itu LGA

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has reiterated his resolve to complete all pending projects in the Itu Local Government Area of the State before the end of his tenure in May 2023.

The Governor who made the promise when the campaign train of Umo Eno and Akon Eyakenyi gubernatorial ticket birthed at Mbak Atai, the headquarters of Itu LGA at the weekend, also announced the resolved of the state government to take over African Church Secondary Commercial School, Oku Iboku from January 2023, when a new session will begin.

“Our party, the PDP will always stand for the truth to promote dividends of democracy, we will not fall for cheap blackmail. We were at the Paramount…