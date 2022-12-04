Liquid govt bonds market, good for economy ― SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said from the perspective of capital market development, the development of a liquid government bonds market would have a positive effect on the economy.

Director-General of the SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda stated this during the Annual Conference of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria with the theme: “Nigeria’s Public Debt and the Capital Market.” held over the weekend.

Mr Yuguda explained that a liquid government bond markets imply that there is a sufficient offering of government bonds across a range of maturities, which in turn, is key to the construction of the benchmark yield curve, “which is important…