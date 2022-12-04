Ooni endorses Ayan-Agalu festival scheduled for 2023 in Canada

As part of efforts to use culture to foster national unity, cultural enthusiasts in Africa and other continents are gearing up for the maiden edition of the Ayan-Agalu Festival themed; ‘Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National Unity, Progress and Development- The Ayangalu Example,’ slated to hold in Canada in July 2023.

The event, which will hold on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Britannia Rd E, Mississauga. Ontario, Canada, has been endorsed and given royal blessings by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja III).

Ayan-Agalu Festival, packaged by an international media organisation duly registered and operational in Canada, The…