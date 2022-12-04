Two robbery, murder suspects die in gun battle with police in Delta

Two robbery and murder suspects have reportedly died during a gun duel with operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

It was gathered that on December 2, 2022, the DPO of Ovwian Aladja, in Udu Local Government Area of the state, CSP Aliyu Shaba, went after two members of the dreaded “Momotimi” gang in a Beer Parlour at Opete community in Owvain Aladja, Udu.

The police operatives, on getting to the scene, engaged the duo of 29-year-old Gift Famous also known as “BOBONE” and 25-year-old Edafe Friday Onaibe otherwise known as ‘LASLAS 1500’ who had long been on the Command’s wanted list for their criminal exploits in Warri and other parts of the state in a gun…