2 dead, 3 injured in Anambra road accident

Two people have been confirmed dead and three were seriously injured in a fatal accident at Nteje-Oyi Bridge, Nteje-Otuocha, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The road crash, which happened on Sunday around 1.30 pm involved a private Volkswagen/Golf with registration number, AGU970JT, a commercial Daihatsu shuttle bus, with registration number, NSH521YJ and a commercial motorcycle with no registration number.

An eyewitness said the crash happened as a result of high speed and wrongful overtaking by the motorcycle rider.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Sector Public Education Officer for FRSC Sector Commander, Anambra State, RC Margaret B Onabe, said 11 people were…