2023: Kano APC to mobilise youth against inconclusive election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano State chapter says it is mobilising over one million youth across the 44 local governments particularly in the metropolitan areas to avert a repeat of the 2019 inconclusive election in the state.

Disclosing this on Monday in Kano, the spokesperson of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council and commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the APC wants to ensure that the 2023 governorship contest is concluded in the first round of the election.

He alleged that in 2019, members of the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), perfected electoral malfeasance that led to the declaration of the…