A voice told me to pray naked for Tinubu — Olaiya Igwe

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Lukmon Ebun Oloyede, Popularly known as Olaiya Igwe has broken his silence over his controversial Video which has been trending on social media for the past few days.

The filmmaker became a trending topic online after posting a naked video of himself at a beach praying for the emergence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the forthcoming presidential election.

The video had generated reactions from social media users with many condemning the act as totally wrong, shameful and uncalled for.

The actor has, however, come out to clear the air about the controversial video and explained his motive…