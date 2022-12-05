Buhari tasks NIPSS to strive to be among best policy institutes worldwide

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to embrace global practices that would place it among the best think tanks policy institutes in the world.

The president gave the charge during the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course No. 44, 2022, at NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State.

He commended the National Institute for the role it has been playing over the years in policy formulation, adding that he was more impressed with the consistency that NIPSS stands for and its passion towards addressing some of the nation’s issues.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo,…