FCMB Group records 68.4% profit growth in nine months

FCMB Group Plc has sustained its impressive financial performance across all indicators, achieving a 68.4 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax of N26.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to N15.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

Highlights of the Group’s unaudited nine-month results released on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, showed double-digit growth across all business segments: Banking Group 74.8 per cent, Consumer Finance 30.8 per cent, Investment Management 47.1 per cent, and Investment Banking 220.9 per cent.

The diversified Group’s gross revenue grew by 33.9 per cent to…