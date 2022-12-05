FCTA resumes clampdown on illegal roadside forex hawkers, drug peddlers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via FCT Minister’s task force on Monday resumed another round of clampdown on illegal roadside currency traders, also known as Bureau De Change operators at Wuse Zone 4.

The task force in the same vein descended on some red light zones in the central business district of the city, ransacking and setting ablaze places suspected to be drug peddler’s colonies.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the enforcement team will have no option but to begin arrest and prosecution of the illegal hawkers if they refuse to respect the laws.

Attah explained that the…