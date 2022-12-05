‘Future generations must be saved from debt burden’

Sovereign debts are designed as a vehicle for accelerated national development. However, that has not been the Nigerian experience as the country seems to sink deeper into economic crises with every loan taken. At a one-day forum organised by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), with support from Christian Aid (CA), the outcome of a research on the role of private creditors in Nigeria’s debt crisis was analysed. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports.

ON July 25, 2005, Nigeria got a debt relief that brought its indebtedness to other countries to almost nothing. However, less than two decades after, the country is neck-deep in debts again. According to the Debt Management…