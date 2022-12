Tribune Online

Muslim group dissociates members from ritual killings in Iwo community

Organisation of Iwoland Muslims for Societal Responsibilities on Sunday dissociated its members from the spate of ritual killings and other criminal acts being carried out by some unknown persons in the town. The group which condemned the inhumane act in a communique issued and signed by Sheikh Musakalimullah Olaitan after its meeting pointed out that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune