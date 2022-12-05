NDE disburses N100,000 to 42 unemployed youths in Borno

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed the sum of One hundred naira (N100,000) loan each to 42 youths in Borno State to embark on sustainable agricultural development.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony on Monday in Maiduguri, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the loan was to tackle unemployment boost and sustain agricultural development in the state.

According to him, the beneficiaries are now equipped with agricultural skills while the fund will help them to be economically self-reliant.

Fikpo who was represented by the state coordinator, Mohammed Muktar, noted that the target of the programme was not only to create more jobs but…