Power of leading intentionally – Tribune Online

The rationale behind intentional leadership is that good results are not achieved by mere wishing or leaving things to chances. Hence, intentional leaders are deliberate in their actions. Guided by Murphy’s Law, which states that whatever can go wrong will go wrong and motivated by Abraham Lincoln’s words that the best way to predict the future is to create it, they take deliberate steps that enable them to steer the ship of their organizations in the particular way they want so as to minimize unpleasant surprises. As a result, they are able to make the best choices, engage in the right activities and make the best use of available resources.

