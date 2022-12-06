4 ex-govs, 3 former ministers, part of Matawalle’s campaign team

In a bid to ensure the victory of Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle’s return for a second term in 2023,4 former governors, and 3 ex-ministers have been appointed as part of the campaign team in the state.

The Mattawale second term campaign committee headed by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has inaugurated 20 campaign sub-committees today at JB Yakubu secretariat in Gusau, the state capital.

Yari charged members of the committees to work in earnest with a view to ensuring success for the second tenure of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle come 2023.

Yari, who handed over appointment letters to sub-committees members said a single tenure spent by a governor in the…