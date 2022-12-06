Agronomist lists health benefits of Malay apple

An Agronomist, Gbenga Akinyemi has said that the Malay Apple helps eyesight become clearer and sharper, and prevents the consumer from skin cancer because of the vitamin C content.

“The Fiber in Malay apple is good for the digestive system of the body. It eases defecation.

“The Iron in this apple will help your bones become stronger, so you do not worry about osteoporosis or other bone problems.

“With a lot of minerals and vitamins, Malay apple will increase the antioxidant in your body, so you will be healthier to fight against any disease.

“Malay apple has several traditional medicinal applications. In Brazil, healers make plant remedies to allay cough, diabetes,…