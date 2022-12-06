Bishop Onaga extols Ugwuanyi’s leadership strides

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr Callistus Onaga, has expressed gratitude to God for the cooperation that exists between the Church and the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State, describing it as “wonderful”.

Bishop Onaga who spoke at this year’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carol, held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, on Sunday, said that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has enjoyed a harmonious relationship with Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The Bishop prayed for “a very wonderful conclusion of this very administration,.” He implored God to grant Governor Ugwuanyi and his team the spirit of fortitude to uphold to…