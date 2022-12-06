Certificate of standards for healthcare delivery in Nigeria

HEALTHCARE systems worldwide are striving to improve the quality of healthcare in an atmosphere of evidence based healthcare. However, because of all the changes in healthcare, the ways in which quality is perceived, pursued and insured continues to develop. The process of development coupled with increasing liberalisation and globalisation has enabled health seekers to realise their increasingly important role in the healthcare delivery chain. Perhaps that was why in their wisdom, the drafters of the Nigerian Health Act envisaged a standardisation process. Specifically, the National Health Act 2014 provides that a health institution must have the Certificate of Standards before it…