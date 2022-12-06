Gov Adeleke appoints Samuel Ayanleye Aina as Osun Head of Service

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday night appointed Mr. Samuel Ayanleye Aina as the new Head of Service.

According to a statement made available by the governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, “Mr. Aina attended the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, between 1984 and 1987 and between 1988 and 1990 where he obtained B.Sc. Hon (2nd Class Upper Division) and M.Sc degrees in Geography in 1987 and 1990 respectively.

“He, was, by divine providence, dint of hard work, determination and without any external force, appointed a Permanent Secretary in Osun State in 2012, through a rigorous selection process and was deployed to the Ministry of Finance, Economic…