How banditry, insurgency worsen decline in girl-child enrolment in schools

Insecurity in many parts of Nigeria has led to the displacement of families and the shutting down of schools. This has sent many girls out of school and to the streets, crushing their dreams, as they struggle to fend for themselves and their families through street begging and other forms of child labour. In this report, NCHETACHI CHUKWUAJAH looks at the socio-economic and other implications of insecurity on girl-child education in Nigeria.

Every day, Halimatu Sadia sits on a concrete slab near a filthy corner at the Ojoo flyover in the southeast of Ibadan, southwest Nigeria. Armed with a plastic bowl, a black jute bag where she keeps her belongings and dressed in near-rag…