Job creation: NDE enjoins South-East youths to embrace vocational skill acquisitions

AS poverty and economic hardship caused by scarce employment opportunities and poor purchasing power of naira continue to bit harder in many homes across Nigeria, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Hon. Obiageli Orah, has charged the youths in the South Eastern States and across Nigeria to embrace vocational skills acquisition in order to fight the menace of poverty and improve their living condition.

ILO’s campaign for decent work has skills acquisition as a n essential component because the employability status of a job seekers largely depends on the skill he or she has acquired.

Visiting NDE South East Zonal office in Akwa,…