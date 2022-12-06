NCAA laments use of many airports for Hajj operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lamented use of many airports in the country for Hajj operations.

The Authority’s Director-General, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, made this known at a meeting held on Monday among the Ministry of Aviation, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other stakeholders with a delegation of the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), led by its president, Abdulaziz A. Duailej in Abuja.

Nuhu, according to a statement signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday, lamented that many of the airports used for the operation are without…