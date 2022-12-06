Reps approve, adopt report on Peace Corps bill, three years after laying committee’s report

Finally, the House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted the report on a bill which seeks to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps to facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building; and for related matters.

The report on the bill was laid for consideration before the Committee of the Whole on July 24, 2019

During the consideration of the report, Hon. Dagomie Abiante raised an objection on some clauses that seemed contradictory such as the fact that there are provisions for pensions when the job is supposed to be voluntary and draw just some allowances, which cannot be pensionable.

In addressing the objections, the Deputy Speaker who…