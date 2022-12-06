Slot Engineering using CSR to get more women into STEM field

RECENTLY, Slot Engineering Limited, a company renown for providing engineering support services, through the women in STEM local content initiative, a part of the company’s corporate social responsiblity selected 35 female students from different schools in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, to pick the three best among them for mentorship.

STEM, is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is a broad term used to group together several academic disciplines. This term is typically used to address an education policy or curriculum choices in schools.

Speaking at the construction site of the gas plant being built by Slot Engineering Limited, a project of Shell…