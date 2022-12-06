Soil degradation will worsen food crisis, experts warn

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has said that pollution of the soil which leads to soil degradation will worsen the food crisis if adequate measures were not taken to curb the situation.

This is just as the institute sought a mandate by the Federal Government to monitor all activities regarding soil studies, soil use, and other non-agricultural manipulations which negatively impact the soils.

NISS also urged Nigerians especially farmers to heed experts’ recommendations, and conclusions, while looking inwards to contribute positively towards the sustainable management of the soils.

These suggestions were made in Abuja at this year’s World Soil Day celebration….