2023: Can NNPP cause an upset?

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) continues to come up with strategies to outwit the other political parties to come tops in the election. Various fora, such as debates, town hall meetings, have particularly offered the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other party members the opportunity to convince Nigerians on the need to vote the NNPP, across board, in the next election. Suffice it to state that Kwankwaso’s candidate may have made the 2023 presidential race a four-horse race. Kwankwaso, who is a former governor of Kano State, is a cult figure in Kano and has continued to make inroads into other parts of…